Southampton Blotter: Flanders man arrested for criminal possession

Justin Adamo of Flanders was arrested in Northampton Friday for criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Southampton Town police.

Mr. Adamo, 34, allegedly sold heroin to a 27-year-old woman, which led to her death on Sept. 5, 2018, reports said. At the time of his arrest, police also found Mr. Adamo was in possession of a switchblade knife.

Mr. Adamo was arrested at the intersection of Quogue Riverhead Road and Westhampton Riverhead Road around 8 p.m. He was charged with two felonies for criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon. Southampton Town Police Lieutenant Susan Ralph said additional charges may be pressed by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office but have not yet been pursued at this time.

• Edgar Gonzalez-Carias, 32, of Riverhead was arrested in Riverside early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated, according to reports.

Mr. Gonzalez-Carias was stopped at the intersection of Cross River Drive and Flanders Road for multiple traffic infractions. Police found an odor of alcohol coming from Mr. Gonzalez-Carias’ breath. Mr. Gonzalez-Carias allegedly had red, bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. Police performed a sobriety test on Mr. Gonzalez-Carias and found he was intoxicated. A Breathalyzer test revealed he had a BAC of .18.

Mr. Gonzalez-Carias was arrested at 3:03 a.m. and charged with seven traffic violations and one count of DWI.

• Marvin Cordova-Garcia, 37, of Aquebogue was arrested in Aquebogue last Tuesday evening for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police reports said.

Mr. Cordova-Garcia was stopped on West Main Street in Aquebogue around 9:30 p.m. for allegedly driving with broken tail lights, according to reports. Mr. Cordova-Garcia was found to be driving with a suspended license related to four other incidents.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and four additional equipment violations, police said.

• Walter Seymore, 33, of Brooklyn was arrested in Northampton last Monday for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to reports.

Mr. Seymore was allegedly driving northbound on Lake Avenue in Riverside with his rear license plate not properly attached to his vehicle, reports said. After conducting a vehicle and traffic stop, police detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Police reports said an unknown amount of marijuana was discovered within the vehicle’s glove compartment. Further investigation revealed Mr. Seymore was driving with a suspended license.

Mr. Seymore was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments