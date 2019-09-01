Southampton Blotter: Bay Shore man arrested for driving without a license

Southampton Town police arrested a Bay Shore man for driving without a license in Riverside Sunday after he allegedly left the scene of an accident just before 11 p.m.

A witness told police that he observed a black Ford mustang flee the scene after crashing into a lamp post on Flanders Road.

Police apprehended Christopher Garrow, 55, nearby and found he was driving without a valid license.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a violation for leaving the scene of an accident.

Mr. Garrow was released on a court appearance ticket, officials said.

• Police arrested a Calverton man after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident in Westhampton Sunday evening.

According to a police report, Darren Jones, 31, fled the scene of an accident and was located a short time later near White Oak Lane around 10:25 p.m.

Police allege that he was in possession of marijuana and was driving without a valid license.

Mr. Jones was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, the report said.

•A 19-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Hampton Bays early Friday morning.

Edwin Mendez was stopped for speeding on Flanders Road around 2:23 a.m. and found to be intoxicated, police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and transported to police headquarters, according to officials.

• Danielle Demelfi, 38, of Mastic Beach was arrested in Riverside last Tuesday after she was caught driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, reports said.

• Police arrested Cristian Grajales Morales, 22, of Flanders for driving with a suspended license on Cypress Avenue in Flanders last Monday around 11:24 p.m.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A Manorville man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop near Old Riverhead Road in Hampton Bays last Monday evening.

According to Southampton police, John Orlando, 40, was stopped around 6:20 p.m. and his vehicle was searched after an officer noticed an odor of marijuana.

Police recovered marijuana and heroin from the vehicle, according to a police report.

Mr. Orlando was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two violations, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments