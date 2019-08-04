Southampton Blotter: Hampton Bays man arrested for driving drunk

Southampton Town police arrested a Hampton Bays man for driving drunk in Riverside Sunday.

Carlos Regalado-Ramos, 22, was stopped for a traffic infraction on County Road 104 near Flanders Road around 1 a.m. and found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Mr. Regalado-Ramos was also arrested by Riverhead police in January after he allegedly used a baseball bat to shatter both passenger-side windows of a firefighter’s personal truck that was parked outside the Roanoke Avenue fire headquarters in September 2018.

• Peter Lentz, 32, of Long Island City was arrested last Monday around 4 a.m. after he was found driving with a suspended license in Northampton.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Police arrested a Centereach woman for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Monday around 4:15 a.m.

Nadia Manahi, 42, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

