Riverhead man allegedly threatened to set fire to Hampton Bays bank

A Riverhead man who police said threatened to set fire to a Hampton Bays bank is now facing a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

John Hudson, 55, of Riverhead made the threat during a call to the TD Bank Central Call Center, stating he would set fire to the TD Bank branch on Montauk Highway, according to a police press release.

Shortly after being notified of the threat by call center employees, bank staffers began locking the doors to the branch before noticing Mr. Hudson was in the building.

Southampton Town police were then notified and they arrested him upon arrival to the bank. Police said they found two legally owned rifles and ammunition in Mr. Hudson’s vehicle.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at Southampton Town Justice Court Thursday morning.

Photo caption: A mugshot of John Hudson courtesy of Southampton Town Police.

