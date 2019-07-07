Southampton Blotter: Babysitter calls cops on would-be burglar

Southampton police are investigating an attempted burglary at a Flanders residence that was reported Sunday around 9:40 p.m.

A woman called police to report that while she was babysitting the homeowner’s child, a male entered the house through the back door, went into a bedroom and began looking through the closets.

When confronted by the babysitter, the man fled the property on foot, reports said. No arrests have been made, according to officials.

• Police arrested a Mastic man for drug possession in Riverside Friday evening around 10:30 p.m.

According to a police report, an officer observed Mark Goode, 46, walking on Old Quogue Road while drinking an alcoholic beverage.

After being taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of marijuana and crack cocaine, reports said.

Mr. Goode was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and two violations, police said.

• A Riverhead man called police Saturday around 1 a.m. to report that at the Shell gas station on Lake Avenue in Riverside, an unknown subject stole a shopping bag that contained cash, clothing, spare keys, a cell phone and checkbook from the front passenger seat.

• Following a traffic stop on Peconic Avenue, Southampton Town police arrested Christopher Vantassle, 42, of Riverhead for driving with a revoked license around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Mr. Vantassle was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and his vehicle was impounded to police headquarters, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

