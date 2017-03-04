Riverhead Blotter: Officer injured following foot pursuit in South Jamesport

A Riverhead Town police officer injured his chest and ribs Monday around 10 a.m. after he hit a table while apprehending a suspect following a foot pursuit on 3rd Street in South Jamesport, the report states. No other details about the incident were available.

• A Mill Road resident was reportedly asked to send hundreds of dollars to the family of a teen he met through a personal ad on Craig’s List, according to a police report. The male complainant, who reported the incident to police last Thursday night, responded to the ad and, after both parties exchanged pictures of themselves, learned the person he was conversing with was a 16-year-old girl, police said. A day later, “the complainant received a text message from a male family member of the girl, telling him that she is 16 years old and to send $350 to turn off [her] cellphone and $500 for therapy,” the report states. No charges or arrests were made.

• Jose Lopez Acosta was arrested Saturday afternoon on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Wojciech Radziwonski was arrested Sunday night on Hamilton Avenue in Riverhead on a warrant from Riverhead Town Justice Court and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Holly White was arrested Monday night on Raynor Avenue in Riverhead and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Heather Degroff, 29, of Riverhead was arrested Monday shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Cross River Drive in Riverhead and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, police said.

• Eric Hernandez, 22, of Middle Island was arrested Monday morning at police headquarters and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny stemming from an incident reported Jan. 13, 2017, officials said.

• Calvin Jordan was arrested Friday afternoon at Home Depot in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• Janine Mazzuca, 22, of Ronkonkoma was arrested last Wednesday afternoon at Toys R Us in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• A small, white utility trailer was reported stolen from a property on Dover Court in Wading River, police said. The suspect is described as a male and the value of the trailer is $500, the report states.

• A home on Meadow Path in Wading River was reportedly shot at with a pellet gun Saturday around 10 p.m., police said. The suspect was driving a black four-door sedan, the report states.

• Police executed a search warrant Saturday at 2:14 p.m. at the armory on Route 58 in Riverhead, the report states. Town officials said police searched an impounded vehicle located behind the armory. The incident relates to the Jan. 1 armed robbery at the Mobil gas station in Calverton, officials said. No other details were immediately available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

