Southampton Blotter: Unlicensed Flanders man charged with DWI

An unlicensed Flanders man was arrested on a felony charge Sunday after he was caught driving drunk on Flanders Road, according to a Southampton Town police report.

Julio Xajap-Gomez, 39, was stopped around 2:30 a.m. after police observed him moving unsafely from his lane, officials said. During the investigation, police found he was intoxicated, the report states. Mr. Xajap-Gomez was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, a traffic infraction, police said.

• A Flanders man was arrested on a felony robbery charge Friday after he “stole property after displaying what appeared to be a handgun” at 7-Eleven in Flanders, the report states.

Nery Hernandez, 21, was charged with first-degree robbery, officials said.

Police declined to provide any other details.

• An East Hampton man was caught with heroin and hypodermic needles near Lake Avenue in Riverside last Wednesday after police stopped him for driving with missing a license plate, police said.

Kevin Aguilar, 24, was also found to be driving with a suspended license and had an active warrant out of Southampton Village, the report states.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation, police said.

• A Riverhead woman called police Saturday around 9 p.m. after another woman punched her several times in the side of her head at McDonald’s in Riverside, police said. The victim told police the suspect was arguing with her about why she did not “go to detox,” the report states.

The victim told police she tried to shield herself but still suffered injuries in the attack. She also stated that she would go to the hospital on her own to be checked out, officials said. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, officials said.

• Diane Delia, 47, of Mastic Beach was arrested last Wednesday on Old Moriches-Riverhead Road in Northampton and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, after police stopped her for speeding in a work zone, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

