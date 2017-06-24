Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested on drug charges in Grangebel Park

A Riverside man was arrested for drug possession in Riverhead Saturday.

Jose Maysonet, 51, was seen smoking a marijuana cigarette in Grangebel Park around 3:55 p.m., police said, and was arrested for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

• Riverhead police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Citgo gas station on Route 58 in Riverhead last Thursday, officials said.

Officers at the scene said the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash in the incident, which occurred shortly before 10:45 p.m.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing black clothing, fled the scene toward Osborn Avenue, according to a police press release issued a few hours after the robbery occurred.

Last Thursday’s incident marks at least the third robbery at the station in as many years.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 327.

• Police arrested Leroy Farrar for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, at Target on Route 58 around 5 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Sawon Lee was arrested for misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in Grangebel Park around 6:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for stealing in Riverhead Saturday.

Jamar Newkirk, 21, reportedly took a 43-inch Vizio TV from Walmart on Route 58 around 5:30 p.m. He was apprehended by store security and held until police arrived.

He was then arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for stealing in Riverhead last Thursday.

Ricardo Joseph, 24, was seen riding a scooter through Best Buy on Route 58 around 6:55 p.m. removing multiple items, including two Amazon Kindle Fire tablets, officials said. When police arrived Mr. Joseph reportedly admitted to taking the merchandise and putting it in his backpack, officials said. He was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny and held on $100 bail.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

