Cops: Riverhead teen charged with promoting prostitution after raid in Hampton Bays

An investigation into drug sales and prostitution led to the arrest of eight people after police executed a search warrant at a Hampton Bays home Tuesday night, according to New York State Police. A Riverhead teen and Flanders man were among those arrested.

Police arrested Israel Bustillo, 19, of Riverhead on a felony charge of third-degree promoting prostitution and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for cocaine, police said. He was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court and remanded to Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.

Fredy Oswaldo Espana-Tubac, 23, of Flanders was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of patronizing a prostitute. He was also remanded to jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a warrant against him for deportation, police said.

A Mattituck man was also charged with patronizing a prostitute. Julian Alberto, 39, was remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, police said.

Police also arrested another man facing deportation. Christian Diaz Paz, 21, was arrested on the most charges. He faces two felonies, one for third-degree promoting prostitution and another for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He also was charged with a misdemeanor for false personation. He had bench warrants out of the Towns of Riverhead and Southampton, police said. He was held on $30,000 cash bail, police said.

A Hampton Bays man who lived at the address of the bust was arrested for third-degree promoting prostitution. Wilmer I. Neira, 21, was held on $7,500 cash bail, police said.

Two women were arrested on a misdemeanor prostitution charge. Alondra Rivera, 20, of the Bronx and Flora Cabral Taveras, 41, of West New York, N.J., were issued a appearance tickets to appear in court Aug. 18, police said.

A 20-year-old woman who lives in the house was also arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

State police, with the assistance of the East End Drug Task Force, executed the search warrant at 87 Foster Ave. at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the Southampton Town Police Department Emergency Service Unit and detective division also assisted.

Marijuana, cocaine and cash were recovered at the house, police said.

Photo caption: From top left, clockwise: Julian Alberto, Israel Bustillo, Christian Diaz Paz, Wilmer I. Neira and Fredy Oswaldo Espana-Tubac.

