Riverhead Blotter: Calverton man charged with DWI following crash

A Calverton man was charged with DWI in Wading River last Wednesday, according to a Riverhead Tow police report.

Gregory Meyer, 25, was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Remsen Road around 10:05 p.m. when police learned he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and a violation.

• Police arrested a Maryland man for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead Sunday.

Police were notified around 2 a.m. that Odil Diaz, 43, was parked on the shoulder of East Main Street near Hubbard Avenue “creating a dangerous condition,” officials said.

He was arrested for misdemeanor DWI, officials said.

• Dizon Contreras Garcia was involved in a car accident on Route 58 around 7:35 p.m. Saturday and was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for drug possession in Riverhead Sunday.

Gina Bruswitz, 27, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both misdemeanors, around 2:55 p.m. near Elson Street and Fishel Avenue, officials said.

• Kathleen Smith was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief around 4:20 p.m. at Pulaski Street School Saturday, officials said.

• Police arrested a Southampton man Saturday for stealing from Lowe’s in Riverhead.

Joshua Bernal, 36, was seen by a Lowe’s employee removing two Husqvarna backpack leaf blowers, valued at $439 each, on Sept. 16, officials said. The employee of the Route 58 store contacted police saying he wished to pursue charges and Mr. Bernal was arrested about a week later around 12:05 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for stealing from CVS in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Police were notified that a larceny had just occurred at the store and that the suspect, Marilyn Worlds, 43, was walking down Route 58 around 12:55 p.m., officials said. They found Ms. Worlds on the sidewalk and she reportedly told police she was in CVS and paid for a soda. She was carrying a bag of assorted merchandise, which police determined weren’t paid for after reviewing security footage, officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a revoked license in Riverhead Saturday.

Nicholas Grodski, 28, was arrested around 1:05 p.m. on Hubbard Avenue for having a revoked license stemming from a prior DWAI conviction and for having an outstanding warrant from Southampton Town, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Brenden Liggon was involved in a car crash around 11:40 a.m. Friday on East Main Street and was arrested for misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was found to have an active bench warrant out of Riverhead Police Department, officials said.

• A Doctor’s Path resident reported around 8 a.m. Monday that the rear driver’s side window of their car had been broken and that $1,400 cash and a pair of gold earrings were removed, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

