Riverhead Blotter: Felony drug arrest on Strawberry Commons

A man was arrested Monday on felony drug charges in Riverhead, according to a police report.

Riverhead Town police arrested Jason Hartmann for felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Strawberry Commons around 2:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Two people were arrested for drug possession in Riverhead Saturday.

Charles Scruggs was arrested during an motor vehicle stop on Osborn Avenue around 9:50 a.m. for misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic needle and an active Riverhead Justice Court warrant, officials said.

Additionally, Deena Colgan was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• Police arrested a Southold man for stealing in Riverhead last Thursday.

Kyle Vanduzer, 32, was found in possession of a six-pack of Redd’s Apple Ale, a six-pack of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, a dollar bill containing a brown powdery substance, seven hypodermic needles and one scale near 889 Harrison Avenue around 11:20 a.m., officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for strangulation in Riverhead last Thursday.

Lane Simmons, 51, was reportedly involved in an incident on Grove Street around 3:05 p.m. and was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for strangulation in Riverhead Saturday.

Michael Militscher, 37, was involved in a verbal and physical argument at a Kratoville Avenue house around 4:40 p.m., officials said. When officers arrived at the location, they learned that Mr. Militscher had fled but he was immediately found on Parkway Street, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of breathing and a violation.

• Antonio Zizzo was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead around 12:50 p.m. last Wednesday, officials said.

• Adrienne Hertzler, 35, was arrested for misdemeanor second-degree menacing and a violation around 12:05 p.m. Monday at the Swiss Motel on West Main Street, officials said.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Tuesday.

Darissa Smith, 18, was stopped near Elton Street and Ostrander Avenue around 12:35 a.m. and was arrested for misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

She was processed and released on $100 bail.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments