Paul Gerard Edwards, 86, formerly of Mattituck and recently of Muncy, Pa., died Oct. 27, 2017, at his home.

Born Feb. 28, 1931, in Riverhead, he was a son of the late Madison V. and Marjorie J. (Gerard) Edwards. On March 3, 1952, he married the former Carolyn Kratjewski, who survives. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Paul was a graduate of Riverhead public schools and attended Suffolk County Community College. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Paul later retired after 37 years working as a supervisor in the hazardous waste division of Brookhaven National Laboratory.

He was a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church and also a member of the Riverhead Masonic Lodge 645, where he was a past district deputy grand master.

Paul once led a Sea Scout ship in the early 1960s to help better educate youth on boating skills and maritime history. He greatly enjoyed sailing and woodworking and built two sailboats from scratch. Paul also repaired and rebuilt several other boats.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Dr. Terry L. Edwards of Freeport, Brenda E. Kuritzky of Ossining, N.Y., and Donna J. Zuna of Hyde Park, N.Y.; and one granddaughter, Stephanie Wood of Hyde Park. He was predeceased by a sister, Joan Edwards Stearns.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments