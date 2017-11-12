Southampton Blotter: Driver caught with suspended license

Wilmer Godoy-Chacon, 31, of Southampton was arrested early Sunday after he was spotted using a cellphone while behind the wheel on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead, according to Southampton Town police.

Upon investigation, police found that Mr. Godoy-Chacon was driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two violations, police said.

• Alexander Cain, 26, of Rocky Point was arrested last Monday after he was pulled over on Flanders Road in Flanders for two equipment violations, police said.

He was found to be driving with a revoked license, according to police.

Mr. Cain was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Joshua Smith, 31, of Merrick was arrested following a traffic stop on Quogue Riverhead Road in Riverside last Thursday, according to state police.

Mr. Smith was found to be intoxicated and was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Porfirio Rivera, 58, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree unlicensed operated of a motor vehicle last Tuesday in Riverside after he was found to be driving with a suspended license on Quogue Riverhead Road, police said. He was also charged with two violations, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments