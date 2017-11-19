Southampton Blotter: Drug possession arrests in Riverside

A Greenport man was arrested on multiple drug charges last Thursday during a traffic stop on Peconic Avenue in Riverside, according to a Southampton Town police report.

After Michael McGreevy, 44, was stopped for a traffic violation, police found he was in possession of crack cocaine, suboxone and drug scales, police said.

Mr. McGreevy was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and a violation, according to police.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested on drug possession charges after she was found with three different substances last Friday in Riverside, police said.

Jessica Chmielewski, 30, was interviewed by police after authorities received a call about a woman causing a disturbance at a gas station on Lake Avenue, police said. While being questioned in her car, police observed a PCP-dipped cigarette in a plastic cup in a cupholder in the back seat, police said. Ms. Chmielewski reportedly told police she bought the PCP earlier in the day and that she hid other drugs in the back seat where she had been sitting.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a clutch containing diazepam and crack cocaine, police said.

Ms. Chmielewski was charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

• A Riverside woman reported to police Saturday that around 1:30 a.m. an unknown man forcibly touched her and exposed himself to her while she was standing in her driveway, according to police.

The woman reported that the man grabbed her while stating, “I have money,” police said. When the woman told him to leave, he took her backpack and tried to use it as leverage to get her to have sex with him, according to police. After the woman repeatedly declined, the man pulled down his pants, police said. The man left when pedestrians passed by, police said.

A search by responding law enforcement, including a state police K-9 unit, had negative results, police said.

• A Riverside resident told police late Saturday that after a friend dropped him off at a point from which he could walk home, a man approached him and punched him, taking cash and an iPhone from his pockets, police said. The man did not show any weapons, according to police.

• A Riverhead resident reported last Tuesday that a 1999 Honda Civic was stolen from her property, police said.

The woman told police she leaves the keys to the vehicle inside her home, according to police. There were no witnesses to the incident, police said. Police said the vehicle had left the scene of an accident reported on Oct. 16.

• Amonra Exum, 19, of Flanders was arrested Sunday night after he reportedly provided police with a fictitious name after he was stopped on Glider Avenue in Flanders for a vehicle violation, police said.

When Mr. Exum could not provide any identification, he gave police a fake name and date of birth, police said.

He was charged with false impersonation and a violation, according to police.

• Tyrone Crump, 48, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was stopped for vehicle violations last Monday on Flanders Road in Flanders, police said.

• Eddie Perry, 28, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and four violations last Monday in Northampton after a traffic stop on Lake Avenue during which police discovered he was driving without a license, according to police.

• Khyri Magee, 23, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Saturday in Riverside after he was found to be driving with a suspended license and registration, according to police.

• Christine Branca, 38, of Middle Island was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Saturday in Flanders after she was found driving with a suspended license, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments