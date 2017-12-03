Southampton Blotter: Drug arrests in Flanders, Riverside

A Northampton man was arrested on drunken-driving and drug possession charges last Thursday in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

Sergio Gonzalez Ramirez, 24, was found at the scene of a motor vehicle accident and told police he was uninjured and that his car “only flipped once,” police said. He also stated he had two beers, according to police. Upon search, police found three small bags of cocaine in Mr. Gonzalez Ramirez’s shoe, police said. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for precautionary treatment, then to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner for a blood test before being processed, police said.

Mr. Gonzalez Ramirez was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, as well as driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

• A Riverside man was arrested on a drug charge and multiple driving offenses last Tuesday after a traffic stop on Ludlam Avenue in Riverside, according to police.

Joseph Wildner, 60, was found to have had 28 suspensions on 12 dates, switched licenses plates and was driving without insurance, police said. After a search of his vehicle, police found a quantity of suboxone outside its original container and without a prescription hidden in the moonroof, according to authorities.

Mr. Wildner was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and several vehicle violations.

• Leonel Curiales Gonzales, 44, of Riverhead was charged with driving while intoxicated last Wednesday following a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Lake Avenue in Riverside, according to state police.

•Fernando Bonilla Reyes, 38, of Flanders was charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday after he was stopped for a traffic violation on Flanders Road in Hampton Bays, according to state police.

• A Center Moriches man reported last Friday that while outside the Suffolk County Center in Riverside, an unknown man approached him, showed him a bag full of headphones and said he could buy it for $30, according to police. As soon as the Center Moriches man took out his wallet, the unknown subject grabbed his money — $800 — punched him in the face several times and took off on a bicycle. The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

• A Flanders resident told police last Wednesday that an unknown person broke into his house and took $260 in cash and quarters, police said.

The burglar reportedly entered the home by removing a portable air-conditioning unit from a bedroom window, police said.

Televisions and other electronics were left untouched, police said. The victim had no suspect in mind and a neighborhood canvass did not find anyone, police said.

• A Riverhead homeowner reported last Monday that someone stole his car from his driveway, police said. The man told police the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were in the glove box, police said. A search of the neighborhood yielded no results, police said.

• Franklin Ponce, 23, of Flanders was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Thursday after a traffic stop on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside, police said. Mr. Ponce was found to be driving without a license, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

