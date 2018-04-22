Southampton Blotter: Calverton man nabbed for DWI

A Calverton man was arrested for drunken driving last Sunday morning in Riverside, leading to a felony charge, according to Southampton Town police.

Dwayne Mitchell, 34, was traveling north on Flanders Road when police stopped him for a violation and noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath, police said.

Mr. Mitchell was found to be intoxicated, police said.

A check of his driving records found his license had been suspended a total of seven times on three different dates, police said.

Mr. Mitchell was arrested and charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three violations, according to police.

• A Flanders man was arrested for drunken driving early last Sunday during a traffic stop on Flanders Road, police said.

After Jeffrey Smith, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation, police noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath and that his eyes were red and glassy, officials said, and found him to be intoxicated, police said.

He was charged with DWI and two violations, police said.

• James Nowack, 38, of Riverside was arrested last Tuesday after he was found to have taken items from Shamrock gas station on Flanders Road in Riverside, police said.

The owner of the of the store reportedly saw Mr. Nowack place items in his jacket without paying for them, police said. Mr. Nowack later returned to the store and was pointed out to police as the man who stole the items, officials said. Police did not say what Mr. Nowack reportedly took from the store.

The store owner filed notices of trespass for the gas station and two others he owns and advised Mr. Nowack he is not allowed at any of the properties, police said.

Mr. Nowack was charged with petit larceny.

• Michael Gessner, 29, of Patchogue was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was found to be driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Lake Avenue in Northampton last Thursday, police said.

• A Riverside resident reported last Tuesday that someone broke into her vehicle at her Lake Avenue home and took her driver’s license and medical paperwork, police said.

The woman told police she had locked the vehicle the night before and discovered that the driver’s and front passenger’s doors were unlocked the next morning. She searched the car and found that two driver’s licenses in her name were missing, along with paperwork related to an upcoming surgery, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

