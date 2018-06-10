Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man caught driving drunk

A Riverhead man was caught drunken driving last Saturday after he was stopped by police for multiple traffic violations, according to Southampton Town police.

Alexi Alvarado-Mungia, 27, was driving on Flanders Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when he was stopped and found to be intoxicated, police said.

He was charged with DWI and six violations, according to police.

• A Riverhead man was arrested last Sunday after he damaged property during a verbal dispute, police said.

An officer reporting to the dispute reportedly saw Sherman Trent, 32, shove and kick two flowerpots at the Budget Host Inn in Riverside, police said.

Mr. Trent was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and released on a ticket to appear at Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date, police said.

• A homeowner at Riverwoods Mobile Home Community in Riverside reported last Wednesday that someone rummaged through his two vehicles overnight, according to police.

The resident reported he heard rustling at the garbage cans alongside the two vehicles in his driveway around 1 a.m. but did not check until 8:30 a.m., according to police.

While the snoop made away with about $5 in coins, one vehicle showed pry marks on the driver’s door, police said. The other was likely left unlocked, police said.

There were no leads following a search, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

