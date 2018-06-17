Southampton Blotter: Smithtown woman was arrested for drug possession

A Smithtown woman was arrested on a drug possession charge in Riverside last Tuesday after she was spotted on Southampton Town property smoking crack cocaine, according to Southampton Town Police.

Alison Pfefferkorn, 35, reportedly threw a glass crack pipe into nearby bushes along Old Quogue Road near Pine Street as officers approached, police said.

She was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation, police said.

• A Riverside resident reported last Wednesday that someone broke into her two vehicles overnight and removed items, according to police.

A GPS system was among the items taken, police said. The woman wanted to report the petit larceny for the record, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

