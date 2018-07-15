Southampton Blotter: Man arrested for drug possession

A passenger in a vehicle stopped in Riverside on Wednesday, June 27, was arrested for drug possession, according to state police.

During the stop, Gerald Nagengast was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and heroin, police said. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

The driver, Sarah McPhillips, 33, of Farmingville had been pulled over for traffic violations and was found to be driving with a suspended license, police said. She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a violation, police said.

Both were issued tickets to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

• Tony Orellana-Salguero, 22, of Flanders was arrested last Wednesday after being pulled over on Evergreen Road near Flanders Road in Flanders for multiple traffic violations, according to Southampton Town police.

Police found that Mr. Orellana-Salguero was driving with a license that had been revoked.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three violations, police said.

