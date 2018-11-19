Cops: Riverside man killed by drunken driver Sunday night

A 36-year-old Riverside man was killed Sunday night after being struck by an alleged drunken driver while walking on County Route 105, according to Southampton Town police.

Ian Costanza was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. The driver, Tyler Gaches of Shirley, was traveling southbound on 105 near Flanders Road when he struck Mr. Costanza, police said.

Mr. Gaches called police and was subsequently charged with DWI. The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m., police said.

The vehicle was impounded for further investigation. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating along with Southampton Town police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southampton detectives at 631-702-2230.

Arraignment information on Mr. Gaches was not immediately available. Mr. Gaches was also arrested for drunken driving in Flanders in January 2017. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by alcohol in that case, according to prior reports.

