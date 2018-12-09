Southampton Blotter: Hampton Bays man arrested for driving with suspended license

Edgar Carreto, 30, of Hampton Bays was arrested last Wednesday evening after driving with a twice-suspended license, police reports said.

Mr. Carreto was pulled over outside Planet Fitness in Hampton Bays for driving with inadequate headlights, reports said. Upon further investigation, his license was suspended twice on two separate dates for failure to answer a summons and failure to pay a fine. He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and three violations — operating a vehicle without a license, operating a vehicle without adequate lights and operating an unregistered vehicle.

• Allen Dannewitz Jr. of Hampton Bays was arrested last Thursday evening after driving with an out-of-state license that was suspended 11 times, police reports said.

Mr. Dannewitz, 38, was allegedly pulled over by police on Ponquogue Avenue in Hampton Bays for driving with a cracked windshield. Reports said that upon a check with the DMV, the individual’s non-New York driver ID was suspended a total of 11 times on five different dates.

His vehicle was impounded and was taken to headquarters for processing. He was charged with violating traffic regulations for the cracked windshield; driving with a license plate displayed improperly, a violation; and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

• A Riverhead man was arrested in Riverside Sunday at approximately 9:46 p.m. after driving with a suspended license, police reports said.

Selvin Carrera-Cabrera, 25, was observed operating a vehicle with no headlights or taillights. After he was pulled over for the traffic violations, it was revealed his license was suspended for a DWI.

He was arrested and charged with three traffic and vehicle violations, including an inadequate exhaust system, driving with no headlights and driving with insufficient tail lights, and two misdemeanors, driving without insurance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third degree.

Mr. Carrera-Cabrera’s car was impounded and sent to Southampton police headquarters in Hampton Bays.

• Maximillian Bonilla, 20, of New Suffolk was arrested last Wednesday in Hampton Bays after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police reports said.

Mr. Bonilla was arrested around 4 p.m. at the Southampton police headquarters on Old Riverhead Road. He allegedly failed to appear for a ticket in February, resulting in the arrest warrant.

• Jose Velasquez, 52, of Riverhead was arrested last Wednesday in Riverside for driving under the influence of alcohol, police reports said.

Mr. Velasquez was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle accident that occurred around midnight at the intersection of Cross River Drive and Flanders Road.

After police investigated the accident, Mr. Velasquez was found to have bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. Police reports said that after he failed a sobriety test, he was arrested and charged with following another car too closely, a violation; driving at an unreasonable speed, a violation; and two counts of DWI.

• A Flanders man was arrested last Tuesday for driving while intoxicated, police said.

Kyle Austria, 37, was allegedly stopped at the intersection of Evergreen Road and Smith Street in Flanders after he was driving without a safety belt and signaled less than 100 feet from a turn, two traffic violations.

After further investigation, police found the individual to have slurred speech. After he failed a sobriety test, he was found to be driving without a license. He was arrested at 4:39 p.m. and charged with two DWIs and the three traffic violations.

• Gregory Powell, 55, of Southampton was arrested last Wednesday evening after driving with a suspended license, police reports said.

Mr. Powell was stopped near Flanders Road and Bellows Pond Road in Hampton Bays for speeding, reports said. After further investigation, police said he was driving with a suspended license. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without a license, a violation; and speeding, a violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments