Southampton Blotter: Peconic man arrested in Riverside for driving drunk

A Peconic man was arrested in Riverside at 1:42 a.m. Sunday after allegedly driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, police reports said.

Nelson Ramirez-Lopez, 30, was involved in a car accident shortly before his arrest, reports said. He allegedly hit a parked car, then struck a building on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside. When police investigated the situation, the individual had an odor of alcohol on his breath. He admitted to drinking four beers, and allegedly had an open 24-ounce beer container in his vehicle. He failed to present his license to police.

The individual performed poorly on sobriety tests and was arrested and charged with two counts of DWI and two violations — operating a vehicle without a license and driving with obstructed vision. He was also charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, a traffic infraction.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, during investigation of prisoner property, Mr. Ramirez-Lopez was allegedly charged with two accounts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a class D felony. The individual allegedly provided police with a fraudulent permanent resident card and fake Social Security card.

• Police are currently investigating a forgery-related incident which occurred Saturday afternoon in Hampton Bays, reports said.

Police received a report of an unknown man entering a barber shop on West Montauk Highway. He allegedly received services from an employee and used a forged $100 bill as payment. Another employee who reported the same incident attempted to flag down the suspect but the individual escaped on foot walking toward West Montauk Highway. The forged bill was taken into police property.

The suspect has been described as a male with a medium build. He would be charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

• Nestor Aguero, 20, of Hampton Bays was arrested last Tuesday on a warrant for his arrest, police reports said.

An employee at the Shell gas station at 250 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays reported a woman was being followed by a man parked in a white SUV across the street, police reports said. The driver allegedly told police that he and the other subjects were just looking for a place to hang out and did not know the woman. After further investigation, Mr. Aguero, who was seated in the backseat of the vehicle, had an active warrant out for his arrest. He was arrested around 10 p.m., transported to headquarters and held for arraignment.

• Tremaine Thomas of Bridgehampton was arrested in Hampton Bays Sunday afternoon after allegedly turning himself into the police, reports said.

Mr. Thomas, 42, reported to Officer Jeremy McMahon at the Southampton Police Department headquarters at 110 Old Riverhead Road in Hampton Bays that there was a warrant out for his arrest. After verifying the warrant, he was then arrested.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested Sunday evening for driving under the influence of drugs, police reports said.

Gregory Goncalves, 39, was allegedly sleeping in his vehicle at the intersection of East Rampasture Road and Rampasture Road in Hampton Bays. Police said his vehicle was blocking the roadway and his eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred, and his movements and response time was slow.

After police administered sobriety tests, he was arrested at 10:33 p.m. for driving while ability impaired by drugs in the first offense.

• David Oliveira, 25, of Wading River was arrested Saturday morning for possessing cocaine, police reports said.

Around 1 a.m., police found Mr. Oliveira engaging in drug activity outside Liggett Drugs in Hampton Bays, reports said. He was found in possession of at least 500 milligrams of cocaine and was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments