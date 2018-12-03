Top News

North Fork History Project
03/08/18 6:00am

North Fork History Project: Slavery, an ignored part of our history

03/08/2018 6:00 AM
They were here, nearly from the founding of Southold Town in the mid-17th century. Their presence has not been widely discussed or been part of the conversation in either Southold or Riverhead towns, where the stories of the founding English families have dominated the narrative for generations as if theirs were the only stories worth telling. READ

02/17/18 7:36pm

Girls Basketball: SWR’s Dwyer leaves lasting image

02/17/2018 7:36 PM
In her final game as a high school basketball player on Saturday, Mikayla Dwyer’s Shoreham-Wading River team was eliminated from the Suffolk County Class A playoffs.

But in many ways the senior guard went out a winner. She scored a career-high 26 points in a 77-62 quarterfinal loss at Kings Park. READ

