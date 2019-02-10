Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for driving while ability impaired

Justin Gulija, 27, of Riverhead was arrested last Wednesday evening for driving while ability impaired by drugs, police reports said.

Police received reports of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Chauncey Road and Flanders Road in Flanders. Mr. Gulija was operating the vehicle and police found the individual to have glassy eyes and slurred speech. Police reports said Mr. Gulija performed poorly on sobriety tests, indicating his impaired condition. The individual then admitted to taking gabapentin, Prozac and suboxone, reports said.

Mr. Gulija was arrested at Southampton Police headquarters and charged with a DWAI with a prior conviction and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

• Police are investigating an incident of larceny in Flanders after an individual reported receiving a fraudulent check, reports said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a Flanders woman called police and reported that she sold an item which totalled $925 on Letgo, a marketplace app. The individual said the selling price was $925 but the buyer sent her a check for $1,100. The Flanders woman then found the check to be fake and believed the buyer was trying to scam her. The woman blocked the buyer’s number and did not cash the check.

The FedEx tracking number on the item originated in Bellville, Ohio, but tracking records indicate the package was received in Greenville, S.C., police reports said. No one has been charged.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments