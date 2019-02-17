Southampton Blotter: Man arrested for driving with a suspended license

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man after he was caught driving with a suspended license in Riverside Friday.

Vincent Ramos, 33, was stopped for speeding near Cross River Drive around 10:45 p.m., according to police. A search of DMV records revealed his license had been suspended in December, police said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, police said.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested on felony DWI charges in Flanders last week.

Lusbi Bonilla, 33, was observed driving “well below” the speed limit and failing to maintain her lane on Flanders Road near the Community Center last Tuesday around 3 a.m., according to police.

During a traffic stop, she was found to be intoxicated and police found eight empty cans of beer in the back seat, police said.

Police also discovered that her license had been suspended last May after an aggravated DWI charge.

She was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both felonies. She was also charged with a misdemeanor for circumventing a court-ordered interlock device.

• Lusvin Velasquez, 29, of Aquebogue was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, for driving without a valid license in Flanders last Tuesday.

He was also charged with two violations, according to officials.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

