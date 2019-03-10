Southampton Blotter: Calverton man arrested for driving drunk in Hampton Bays

Southampton Town police arrested a Calverton man Saturday for driving drunk in Hampton Bays.

Police said Rene Bonilla-Perez, 35, was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on Montauk Highway around 12:30 a.m. and found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, officials said, along with several traffic violations.

• A Flanders man was arrested in Riverhead Friday evening for driving with a suspended license.

Israel Bustillo-Fuentes, 20, was stopped for a traffic infraction around 7:30 p.m. on West Main Street near Griffing Avenue and was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Sergio Gonzalez-Ramirez, 25, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Speonk last Tuesday.

According to Southampton Town police, Mr. Gonzalez-Ramirez was stopped for a traffic infraction on Speonk-Riverhead Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. when an officer discovered his license had been revoked due to a previous DWI offense.

He was charged with circumventing an interlock device and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, according to officials.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments