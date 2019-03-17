Southampton Cops: East Hampton man arrested for driving with suspended license

An East Hampton man was arrested in Northampton Saturday evening for driving with a suspended license.

According to Southampton Town police, Samuel Seligman, 26, was stopped for a speeding violation around 9 p.m. while traveling eastbound on County Road 31. An investigation revealed his license was suspended due to an unanswered summons, officials said.

Mr. Seligman was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Southampton police last Tuesday arrested a Calverton woman for driving with a suspended license.

Erika Trappen, 47, was allegedly involved in a car accident near Whites Lane in Tuckahoe around 8 a.m.

During the investigation, police found her license was suspended for failure to pay a fine.

She was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments