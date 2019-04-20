Riverhead Blotter: Three arrested for stealing from Route 58 store

Police arrested three individuals from Wyandanch in Riverhead Friday after a traffic stop revealed they were in possession of shoes valued at $174.98 that were reported stolen from Famous Footwear on Old Country Road.

Shamiqwa Dixon, 24, Hardiway Toney, 45, and Tequan Dennis, 24, were each charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal possession of an anti-security item, a class B misdemeanor.

• A woman called police Friday afternoon when she discovered someone had smashed in the driver’s side window of her vehicle and removed her pocketbook. The incident occurred between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Peconic Bay Primary Medical Care on Commerce Drive, police said.

• Edward Dweck, 48, and Anthony Lagalante, 39, both of Riverhead, were arrested Saturday around 4 p.m. after they stole Nike sneakers valued at $159.99 from Famous Footwear.

Both men were charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, according to a police report.

• Police responded to the Dooney & Bourke store at Tanger Outlets Sunday after an employee reported that around 2:30 p.m. an unknown man and woman stole five handbags valued at $464.

• Riverhead police arrested a Calverton man last Thursday after he stole merchandise from Stop & Shop.

Police also found Michael Vaughn, 38, was in possession of a vape cartridge containing THC liquid. He was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

• An unknown person entered a detached garage on Kirby Lane in Jamesport last Thursday and removed approximately $2,200 worth of tools, according to police.

• Police responded to the parking lot at Gala Fresh last Wednesday around 9 p.m. to a report of approximately 30 pickup trucks causing a disturbance.

According to a police report, several large groups were congregating in the parking lot and a store manager reported that they had been driving recklessly in the lot for at least three nights in a row. They were advised to disperse and complied, officials said.

• A scissor-man lift valued at $12,875 was reported stolen from behind Walgreens last Wednesday. According to a police report, it was taken sometime between August 2018 and January 2019.

• A woman reported to Riverhead police last Wednesday that two unknown men stole approximately $4,196 worth of clothing from Barneys New York at Tanger Outlets. The larceny was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments