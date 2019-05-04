Riverhead Blotter: Woman arrested for possession of crack cocaine

Aubrey Fauvell-Thomas, 39, of Riverhead, was arrested in Riverhead Monday for possession of crack cocaine, reports said.

Around 5 a.m., police allegedly found Ms. Fauvell-Thomas sleeping in the driver’s seat of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala on Zion Street. Police approached the vehicle and observed crack cocaine in the center console, a digital scale and several plastic bags inside the vehicle.

As an officer conducted an interview with Ms. Fauvell-Thomas, he noticed a plastic bag containing cocaine protruding from her left boot. It was later revealed the vehicle did not belong to Ms. Fauvell-Thomas.

She was arrested and charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a violation; and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fifth degree, both felonies.

• Police are investigating a car accident in Riverhead that involved a getaway driver.

An individual reported that last Thursday evening, while her vehicle was parked in the southwest corner of the parking lot at 721 E. Main St., an unknown vehicle backed into the rear bumper cover of the car at 10:32 p.m.

Video surveillance captured by the individual and later reviewed by police confirmed that a food truck with the label “La China Poblana” had backed into her 2017 Acura. The front registration plate of the truck wasn’t visible. Police documented the individual’s insurance information and will continue to investigate, reports said.

• Steven Jones, 50, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday for petit larceny at the Riverhead TJ Maxx, reports said.

Around 1 p.m., police received a report of larceny from a TJ Maxx loss prevention associate, who claimed Mr. Jones removed items from the store without paying for them. Mr. Jones was observed leaving the area with assorted men’s clothing in a handbag. After Mr. Jones was identified by the associate, the associate signed a civilian arrest form. The individual was arrested, transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters for processing and held, Police determined that stolen clothing was worth $262.84.

• Two people were arrested Monday at the Holiday Inn Express for harassment, police reports said.

Police responded to reports of a domestic incident. Nicole Shoeneman, 19, of Rocky Point reported she gave her boyfriend, Devin McRae, 24, of Middle Island, her cellphone to use and he went onto her social media accounts without her permission. After he refused to return her phone, a physical altercation ensued and Mr. McRae allegedly pushed Ms. Shoeneman to the ground and punched her in the face four times.

Mr. McRae, who was located on the third floor of the hotel, told police Ms. Shoeneman became physical with him as well. Shortly afterward, police reports said, Mr. McRae was uncooperative and left the area, fleeing to the nearby Chipotle.

A civilian arrest form was signed by both parties for harassment in the second degree, a violation, and both were taken into custody.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

