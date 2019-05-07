Daily Update: Principal accused of ‘sexual assault,’ political leader dies, climate change discussion coming

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 7:

NEWS

Riverhead principal accused of ‘sexually assaulting’ female student

WATCH: Student accuses Riverhead principal of ‘sexual assault’ at press conference

Art Tillman, former Southold Town Democratic Chairman, dies at 79

Next Times Review Talks to explore the effects of climate change on the North Fork

Riverhead Planning Board holds public hearing open on EPCAL subdivision

Next Times Review Talks to explore the effects of climate change on the North Fork

‘A Family Affair’ Fashion Show raises money for Demitri Hampton scholarships

SPORTS

Girls Lacrosse: Tuckers feel at home in Riverhead

Boys Track and Field: Riverhead relay record shattered

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 60 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely after 8 p.m. The low temperature for tonight will be about 50 degrees.

Comments

comments