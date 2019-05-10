Vehicle crashes into Hallock’s Cider Mill in Laurel

A vehicle crashed into Hallock’s Cider Mill in Laurel around 3 p.m. Friday.

The sedan was apparently turning into the parking lot when the driver, a man, crashed through the western end of the building.

The crash left a hole in the facade of the building that crews are expected to board up tonight, according to one of the owners, Marianne Hallock.

Andrew Smith, a Riverhead fire marshal, was on scene to assess structural damage.

“A lot of their merchandise got damaged,” he said.

The car crashed into a display where sauces are kept, including Ms. Hallock’s homemade spaghetti sauce.

It’s unclear what may have caused the accident.

Workers were cleaning the inside of the store Friday afternoon after the crash. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Employees were clearing the area of broken glass, pieces of wood, insulation and other debris around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Hallock’s Cider Mill recently re-opened for the season in April and will remain open for business as usual, Ms. Hallock said.

Though shaken up about the incident, she’s thankful the outcome wasn’t worse.

“Thank God no one got hurt,” she said.

