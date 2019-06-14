Cops: SWR senior airlifted in serious condition after two-car crash

A Shoreham-Wading River High School senior suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in Shoreham Thursday evening, according to Suffolk County police.

Melissa Marchese, 18, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital following the collision on Route 25A that occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m., police said.

Ms. Marchese was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Elantra that was turning left onto Route 25A from Miller Avenue when it was struck by a westbound Honda Accord, police said. The driver of the Elantra, Evan Flannery, 17, and another passenger, Caroline Tyburski, 18, both of Shoreham, were transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Accord, Michael Troiano, 34, of Ridge was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, police said. The vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

The crash occurred just two weeks before Shoreham-Wading River’s graduation, the latest blow for a community that has dealt with numerous tragedies in recent years, including the death of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris of Wading River.

Ms. Marchese was a standout softball player at Shoreham who recently finished her final season. In December, she was one of 12 SWR seniors to announce their athletic college signings. She signed to play softball at the University of Hartford. She was also a key contributor on the Wildcats’ basketball team this past winter.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 631-852-8752.

