Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for drunken driving

New York State police arrested a 35-year-old Riverhead man for drunken driving on County Road 104 in Riverside Saturday.

Police said Hugo Jacobo-Plato was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree falsifying business records and false personation around 12:58 a.m.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Shirley woman for driving with a suspended license in Flanders around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to a report, Cynthia Brown, 60, was involved in a motor vehicle accident near Dale Avenue in Flanders when an officer discovered her license had been suspended.

She allegedly told police that she was trying to do the right thing despite her license being suspended because her passenger was intoxicated.

Police also found she was intoxicated and arrested her for operating a motor vehicle intoxicated as well as aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A Riverside resident called Southampton Town police Sunday evening to report that an unknown male stole a flowerpot from their front porch around 5:30 p.m.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man after he fled the scene of an accident in Hampton Bays Saturday.

According to a police report, Francisco Velasquez-Parede, 59, was allegedly involved in an accident at the intersection of Tiana Road and Springville Road around 5:30 p.m. before leaving the scene.

He was located by town police in the area and arrested for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two vehicle violations.

• An 18-year-old from Riverhead was arrested on several charges Saturday after he attempted to flee from police.

Southampton Town police department officials said an officer attempted to stop Troyshawn Burgess on Riverside Drive near Cross River Drive around 5 a.m. for a traffic infraction, but he continued speeding in excess of 40 mph over the posted limit.

He then allegedly struck a curb, causing damage to his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before he was apprehended by police.

Mr. Burgess was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, which are all listed as misdemeanors, as well as several violations, reports said.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old East Quogue man for driving with a revoked license in Flanders last Wednesday around 8:20 p.m.

Police reports said that Matthew Connor was stopped on Old Riverhead Road for having an expired registration sticker. Further investigation revealed that he had been driving with a revoked license and failed to use an ignition interlock device.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing a court-ordered interlock device, both misdemeanors, as well as a vehicle violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

