Southampton Blotter: Riverside man charged with armed robbery at Marta’s Deli

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverside man for an alleged armed robbery at Marta’s Deli in Riverside last Thursday evening.

Jose Escalante-Chacon, 26, of Riverside fled the scene of the 5 p.m. robbery and was located a short time later, police said. He was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.

Police said he displayed what appeared to be a handgun and took something from a deli clerk, though they declined to say what exactly was taken.

Mr. Escalante-Chacon was held overnight and arraigned Friday morning.

• Cesar Roman, 34, of Westhampton Beach was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Flanders Road near Cypress Avenue Sunday around 10:38 p.m., reports said.

He was released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old Flanders woman following a domestic incident in Flanders Friday evening.

Police said the woman allegedly banged on a neighbor’s door yelling “Why did you tell the landlord about our dog” and “I want to kill your sister and knock her teeth out.”

The woman was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and released on a field appearance ticket, according to a police report.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with multiple license suspensions in Northampton last Wednesday around 7:40 p.m.

According to a police report, David Solorzano, 23, was stopped on Moriches-Riverhead Road for allegedly driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Police discovered he had a suspended license with 21 scoffs on six dates, as well as open warrants with both Southampton and Riverhead police.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, issued an appearance ticket and transported to Riverhead Town Police Department, officials said.

• Stephanie Buergers, 36, of East Quogue was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after she was stopped for driving with an expired inspection on Cross River Drive in Flanders Sept. 2.

According to police, Ms. Buergers was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in court at a later date.

• Police arrested a Wading River man for driving without a valid license in Hampton Bays Sept. 2 around 7:22 a.m.

Travis Abinette, 29, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

