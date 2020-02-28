Minor injuries reported following rollover crash in Riverhead

Crews cleared the scene of a single car crash on Middle Road in Riverhead Friday morning. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

The driver of a Toyota Corolla escaped serious injuries after a rollover crash in Riverhead Friday afternoon, according to Riverhead police.

The accident occurred around 12:37 p.m. near the intersection of Middle Road and Old Farm Road, police said. The sedan was driving south on Old Farm Road towards Middle Road when the front driver’s side tire blew out, causing the vehicle to overturn on Middle Road approximately 200 feet away from the entrance to the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead to be treated for minor injuries, officials said.