Study of Plum Island waters finds no human impact, Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns to the Peconic

Photo caption: From left, Dan Marelli, Steve Resler, Janet Klemm and Dave Winkler completed five days of diving the waters around Plum Island on Friday as part of a scientific study. (Credit: Bob Liepa)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 9.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Study of Plum Island waters finds lots of life, no human impact

Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns to the Peconic Riverfront: Photos

Two arrests made after robbery and beating of man on West Main Street

Police: Two injured in incident at Jamesport nursery

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Take a spin with the Mitchell Park Carousel

First Look: Bridge Lane Wine hits refresh button with revamped tasting space

WEATHER

There’s a chance of scattered showers today with a high temperature of about 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.