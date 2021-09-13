Scallops outlook remains bleak ahead of harvest, Events to raise awareness of veteran suicide
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, September 13:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After disappointing scallop seasons in 2019, ’20, outlook remains bleak ahead of November harvest
Walk4Valor, Run4Life events Sept. 18 to raise awareness of veteran suicide
Annual 9/11 ceremony at Reeves Park takes on added meaning for 20th anniversary
Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 at ceremonies in Flanders, Calverton
Two more North Fork mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus
Revised environmental impact statement for proposed Calverton facility set for public review
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town Board looks to better define special events after businesses submit applications for recurring events
On another beautiful morning 20 years later, 9/11 victims remembered in Peconic
Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosts annual Sept. 11 ceremony: Photos
Football: Porters kick off new era with a ‘W’
NORTHFORKER
Smoked food is everywhere this season, and North Fork chefs told us how to do it at home
One Minute on the North Fork: Checking out the scene at Stirling Square
Where to shop for home decor on the North Fork, according to real estate agents
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.