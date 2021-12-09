Marijuana advisory committee holds first meeting, School district opposes tax breaks for new apartments

A rendering of the proposed mixed-use building proposed at Osborn Avenue and Court Street. (Credit: G2D Development)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 9:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Marijuana advisory committee eyes zoning rules for dispensaries, lounges

At forum, speakers offer feedback on Comprehensive Plan

School district objects to tax breaks for apartments at Osborn Avenue, Court Street

Superintendent: No evidence that personal data misused in cyber incident

Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 9, 2021

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold students glean produce for CAST

Village residents float ideas for block grants at hearing

NORTHFORKER

From Scratch: Marshmallow fluff, rainbow cookies and more confections from NoFo Flour Shoppe

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.