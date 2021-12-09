Marijuana advisory committee holds first meeting, School district opposes tax breaks for new apartments
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Marijuana advisory committee eyes zoning rules for dispensaries, lounges
At forum, speakers offer feedback on Comprehensive Plan
School district objects to tax breaks for apartments at Osborn Avenue, Court Street
Superintendent: No evidence that personal data misused in cyber incident
Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 9, 2021
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold students glean produce for CAST
Village residents float ideas for block grants at hearing
NORTHFORKER
From Scratch: Marshmallow fluff, rainbow cookies and more confections from NoFo Flour Shoppe
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.