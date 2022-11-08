Flanders woman pleads guilty to top charges after fatal crash, sentencing scheduled for Dec. 14

Amy Wesolowski leaves court in March following an arraignment. (Credit: Grant Parpan/file)

Amy Wesolowski, the Flanders woman who was charged with vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter, pleaded guilty to the top charges in Suffolk County Court last month.

She is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Richard Ambro on Dec. 14.

Brian DeSesa, Ms. Wesolowski’s attorney, said the judge has promised a sentence of 1 to 3 years. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, however, has recommended 2 1/3 to 7 years, a DA spokesperson said.

On Jan. 13, Ms. Weslowski, 35, was driving on Flanders Road with her 4-year old daughter, Gracelyn Perkowski, in the car, police said at the time. She drove out of her driveway on Flanders Road and drove straight into oncoming traffic, according to police.

Her 2005 Toyota RAV4 collided with a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by Sonya Fezza, 29, of Water Mill, police said.

Gracelyn suffered head and spinal injuries and died three days later at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Prosecutors at the time said Ms. Wesolowski told police she was on three prescriptions, including for Suboxone, Adderall and Vyvanse.

Ms. Wesolowski pleaded guilty to:

• First-degree vehicular manslaughter resulting in the death of a child passenger.

• Felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

• Driving while ability impaired by drugs.

• Endangering the welfare of a child.

• Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.