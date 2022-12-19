Daily Update: Plans for Brewster House site take shape, Riverhead man arrested after vehicle theft
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After demolition, plans for the Brewster House site in Flanders remain uncertain
Police: Man driving stolen truck arrested in connection with attempted ATV theft
Cops: Flanders man charged with burglary after home break-in
Blotters: Three arrested with criminal mischief during break-in, Flanders woman severely burned after fire pit accident
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Girls Basketball: McFarland leads Porters to victory over Southampton
Southold Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for DWI during traffic stop
Editorial: Size of the deer herd on North Fork is at crisis level
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner, Dec. 17, 2022
Tracking the ghost of Christmas past: An eminent Island historian took a look back
Gimme Shelter: What’s happened to the English language?
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16, 2022
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Magic Color Forest at Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm
Recipe: Homemade eggnog with local ingredients
What’s for sale on the North Fork that’s newly constructed
SOUTHFORKER
Where to eat on Christmas Eve in The Hamptons
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28.