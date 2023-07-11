Daily Update: Celebration honors wine industry pioneers; Despite thefts, local farmers still rely on the honor system
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Celebration honors wine industry pioneers
Stolen strawberries and community character: Despite thefts, local farmers still rely on the honor system
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The fifth annual Blast for CAST fundraiser returns to Greenport
Turtles wash up on South Harbor Beach
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islands and their secrets: Author of intriguing novels booked for Library session
Whalers all week for Shelter Island Bucks: Win some, lose one against Sag Harbor
NORTHFORKER
Greenport’s Camera Obscura open to the public in Mitchell Park
Elizabeth Castellano’s debut novel ‘Save What’s Left’ tells a North Fork tale
SOUTHFORKER
Happy 125th Anniversary, Parrish Art Museum!
Saluting 100 years of Warner Bros. at Sag Harbor Cinema
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 66 degrees.
