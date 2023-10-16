Daily Update: Riverhead girls volleyball team makes playoff for the first time since 2013

Riverhead girls volleyball team (Kerry Saladino courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, October 16, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead girls volleyball team makes playoffs for the first time since 2013

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Pumpkins take over the North Fork — for better or worse

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Tough spending decisions lie ahead

NORTHFORKER

Explore the North Fork in an exciting new way with North Fork Scavenger Hunt

SOUTHFORKER

“Artist Members Exhibition” blends established pros and first-timers at Guild Hall

