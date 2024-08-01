Riverhead clerk defends ending verbatim minutes

Screenshot of a public hearing recording that can be found on Riverhead town’s website.

In January, the Town of Riverhead ended its practice of keeping verbatim minutes of town meetings. The meetings are recorded and these videos are available to the public, in compliance with state law.

Screenshot of the list of video recordings of Riverhead Town Board meetings found on the town’s website.

According to James Wooten, Riverhead town clerk, the decision to suspend the practice of transcribing verbatim minutes from regular town meetings resulted from many discussions with various adjoining townships about their practices. The transcriber who was retained for many years retired, and she relied on the video to produce the transcription. Additionally, the transcription service the planning department used to record public hearings and Town Board meetings dealing with sensitive zoning and land use issues was cost prohibitive for the general meeting transcriptions.

“In the world of digital recordings and video retention the practice seemed a cost center that had to be looked at fiscally,” said Mr. Wooten. “We are in compliance with state law as far as requirements, and we are looking at a new software company that we are investigating to include AI services for the future.”

All communication received by the town clerk is published and made a part of the meeting agenda on the town’s website. It is time-stamped and included for every meeting, a new practice in the town clerk’s office requested by the supervisor. Communications are also forwarded to the Board and the various committees to which they may apply.

“Having a digital recording on hand for all meetings can be transcribed at a moment’s notice if needed for clarification or litigation,” said Mr. Wooten. “The digital recording lends itself to a better understanding of what was spoken and in what manner it was presented.”