Letters: It’s still ‘the same old hogwash’

John McAuliff’s lifetime of experience as a public advocate helped galvanize opposition to the town’s plans for EPCAL. (Tim Gannon photo)

SOUTHOLD

It’s still ‘the same old hogwash’

In response to the Aug. 8 article on agri-resorts (“Agri-resorts bid could shape corridor’s future”), I must agree with Mr. McAuliff’s conclusion that it is just the same old hogwash about this development bringing in tax revenue and generating jobs.

While it’s true that some revenue may be generated, the jobs that are being provided are low-paying jobs. The vast majority of these workers will be unable to afford to live in the community where they are working. This, in turn, will create another false demand for the creation of affordable housing (taxpayer subsidized). If in fact these big corporations’ luxury resorts go forward, which seems inevitable as the Riverhead Town Board unanimously approved a rezoning [resolution] for the area, there must be demands. All employees must be full-time, paid union scale wages, as well as being provided with health care. Heck, maybe our children might be able to make a living wage and be able to reside in their lifelong community.

I would much rather keep the North Fork as the farmland haven that it is, but if change must come, let it not be on the backs of the taxpayers while fattening the pockets of big corporations.

Noreen Fahey

CUTCHOGUE

Shoutout to Mott’s

A great part of living in a small community is when a call for assistance goes out and you get an immediate and welcoming response. Such was the case for the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Park District last week when the American flag halyard broke, jamming the flag at the top of the pole after a storm. The flag was ripped and also got wrapped up at the top of the pole. Despite different attempts by several individuals, we were unable to lower the flag and correct the situation.

Several calls were made, resulting in a very quick response from Ian at Mott’s Tree Service. Luis was dispatched, arriving with a bucket truck at about 5 p.m. Friday, when we were experiencing high winds. Without hesitation, he climbed into the bucket, raised himself up to the top of the pole, managed to cut the old halyard down, retrieved the torn flag and installed a new one. Luis accomplished this feat all by himself.

Thank you, Ian, Luis and Mott’s Tree Service, for going above and beyond in service to your community.

Dave Bergen

chairman, Board of Commissioners Cutchogue-New Suffolk Park District

ORIENT

Let’s authorize a water quality bond

The people of Greenport deserve to have water quality protection projects funded. The people of Southold Town deserve to have farmland and open space protected — something we all voted for when we voted for the Community Preservation Fund. The fund is designed to benefit the entire town, including the village, by protecting farmland and open space — which, by the way, is an effective way to protect water quality.

Why not authorize a bond? I agree with Russ McCall: The one tool we have to preserve our farming communities is CPF, and it’s a sacred trust. We have options to fund water quality projects, like using bond money. Let’s place the question before the voters as a ballot measure, so we can all vote our approval.

Why not let the public see a plan to resolve all the water quality problems in Greenport Village? Prioritize the plan and let the public see where the most urgent problems are. There is five times more land in lawns than farms on the East End, and we know lawns are a huge culprit in polluting our estuary. Why not get creative with a bond measure and offer incentives to have estuary-friendly yards?

Southold cannot afford to slow down its preservation efforts — developers are knocking at our door. We taxpayers cannot afford the greater demand on services, and we don’t want the traffic jams and overcrowding. A little known fact is that, according to the American Farmland Trust, farms, forests and open space generate more local tax revenue than they require in services – while residential development is a net drain.

Let’s see the village plan to solve water quality problems and let’s vote for a bond.

Tom Morgan

CUTCHOGUE

Why Trump?

Simple. America needs lower taxes, prioritized spending, less regulations, internal economic growth, a strong military, a strong border and an even-handed foreign policy, just to point out a few.

The other people running for office want just the opposite. Now, I understand the hesitation to vote Trump. But based on what? Nothing more than his personality and a hostile media representation.

Did he not keep inflation in check, lower taxes, bring about the Abraham Accord, point out which country paid the most for NATO, work to end illegal border crossing, stop Congressional initiatives to change Social Security and Medicare? Well, yes he did!

Less government will always equate to more liberty. Trump believes that, as written in our Constitution. Harris and Walz believe in authoritarian government through laws and regulations. Just look at the Biden-Harris administration and their failed policies and you get the idea what they will bring to the nation.

Why Trump? Because he’s demonstrated what freedom can do when unleashed upon the people.

Bob Bittner

SOUTHOLD

Who is too radical?

From what I have read and heard, it appears certain that the Trump-Vance campaign will attack the newly formed Harris-Walz ticket as “too radical” for the American public.

Really? Just look at the latter’s stances on some important issues such as health care, climate, foreign relations and alliances, reproductive rights and gun control. Compare that to Project 2025 and the pronouncements of the Trump/Vance ticket!

A May 2024 poll shows 62% of Americans have a favorable opinion of the Affordable Care Act. A 2023 CNN poll indicates that 64% of Americans favor stricter gun control and 74% favor proposals to prevent sales to individuals with felony convictions and mental health issues ,while 80% wish to ban sales to those under 21. A 2022 NPR/PBS/ Marist poll shows 64% of Americans opposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A February 2024 Gallup poll shows that 67% of Americans support the U.S. staying in NATO. Who doesn’t support school lunch for all students? The American people support these and other positions of the Democratic Party.

Look at the real issues and decide who is mainstream and who is radical! And don’t forget that Trump keeps stating that people won’t have to vote anymore if he is elected.

Philip Wasilausky