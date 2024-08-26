Daily Update: Suffolk County Water Authority breaks ground on water main extension
Here are the headlines for Monday, August 26.
Guest Spot: Preserving aquifer key to area’s future
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Suffolk County Water Authority breaks ground on water main extension
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck actor’s latest film ushers in spooky season
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island’s Overdose Awareness Day
NORTHFORKER
Pointing Toward Fun: Wild and exciting days await at Scott’s Pointe in Calverton
SOUTHFORKER
Life’s a Beach: Why Our Local Beaches Are Named the Way They Are
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
