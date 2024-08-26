Daily Update: Suffolk County Water Authority breaks ground on water main extension

Phase 2 will connect more homes in Manorville and Calverton to SCWA water. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Monday, August 26.

Guest Spot: Preserving aquifer key to area’s future

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Suffolk County Water Authority breaks ground on water main extension

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck actor’s latest film ushers in spooky season

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s Overdose Awareness Day

NORTHFORKER

Pointing Toward Fun: Wild and exciting days await at Scott’s Pointe in Calverton

SOUTHFORKER

Life’s a Beach: Why Our Local Beaches Are Named the Way They Are

