High school sports round up

FOOTBALL

Sept. 11: Shoreham-Wading River 42,

John Glenn 36

In Shoreham-Wading River’s second game of the season, the Wildcats (2-0) outlasted John Glenn in a shootout. Trailing in the fourth quarter by 2 points, Sean Casey punched in a rushing touchdown from the one yard line to seal the victory with just 1:29 left on the clock. Casey rushed 28 times for 178 yards and scored three touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Noah Gregorek threw for 147 yard and completed 9 of 11 passes. Gregorek also connected on two touchdowns in the win.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 19: Riverhead 3, William Floyd 0

After an 0-4 start to the season, Riverhead has gotten back on track with two consecutive 3-0 victories. They defeated a strong William Floyd team, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-19. Adriana Martinez was all over the court, registering 23 assists. Kayleanne Campbell, who stars in the high jump during track season, had a terrific game with nine kills and six blocks. Leandra North had eight kills and Logan Pilon notched seven kills and three aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sept. 23: Patchogue-Medford 3, Riverhead 1

It’s been an up and down season so far for Riverhead (3-4) but the Blue Waves have already matched their win total from last year. Before this loss to Patchogue-Medford, Riverhead defeated North Babylon 6-0 and Centereach 5-0. Against Pat-Med, Riverhead’s lone goal was scored in the first quarter by Emma Kennedy. Kyleigh Lennon currently leads the team in goals with four. Upcoming Schedule: Sept. 26: Riverhead at Northport, 4 p.m.; Oct. 1: William Floyd at Riverhead, 4 p.m.; Oct. 8: Commack at Riverhead, 5 p.m.

Sept. 23: Shoreham-Wading River 3,

Rocky Point 0

Shoreham-Wading River (8-0) just continues to win. Through eight games, the Wildcats have only allowed one goal and that happened in a 7-1 commanding win over Smithtown West. In the game against Rocky Point, the Wildcats scored a goal in the second quarter and added two more in the fourth. Haylie Abrams, Reese Marcario and Madison Herr each scored a goal. Herr currently sits in second place in all of Long Island for points scored, notching 10 goals and assisting on 11 others.

BOYS GOLF

Sept. 24: Riverhead 8, Eastport-South Manor 1

Riverhead (6-0) has kept up its torrid pace in the division and has only given up points in two matches. Led by Colby Baran, the Blue Waves continue to improve in hopes of making an impact in the playoffs after getting ousted last year before the championship match. Against ESM, Riverhead’s No. 2 Cam Wallace led all golfers with a 39. Baran finished second with a 40.

BOYS SOCCER

Sept. 23: Sayville 3, Shoreham-Wading River 2

After a strong 3-0 start to the season, the SWR boys soccer team has started to sputter, losing three of their last five games. The 3-2 loss against Sayville marked two in a row by that scoreline after the game went into double overtime with Shane Bauser netting the winner. Tyler Nowaski scored both of SWR’s goals.