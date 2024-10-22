Daily Update: Kent Animal Shelter to hold fundraising gala at Atlantis
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 22.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Kent Animal Shelter to hold fundraising gala at Atlantis
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Beloved North Fork artist nurtured creativity in others
Determined police dispatcher averts house fire tragedy
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A torrent of hurricane relief: Shelter Island Lions event draws generous support
NORTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Steve Amaral
SOUTHFORKER
Sit and Stay: Places to house your pets when you can’t bring ’em with you
