Daily Update: Kent Animal Shelter to hold fundraising gala at Atlantis

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 22.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Kent Animal Shelter to hold fundraising gala at Atlantis

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Beloved North Fork artist nurtured creativity in others

Determined police dispatcher averts house fire tragedy

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A torrent of hurricane relief: Shelter Island Lions event draws generous support

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Steve Amaral

SOUTHFORKER

Sit and Stay: Places to house your pets when you can’t bring ’em with you

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.