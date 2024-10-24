Riverhead paid parking plan postponed for review

Town officials hope that increased public parking options will help boost pedestrian activity downtown. (Credit: Amanda Olsen file photo)

Riverhead Town’s paid parking plan has been delayed again pending review by the Parking District Advisory Committee, which had previously approved a one-day trial on the day of the Country Fair. After further discussions with the parking consultant Kevin Wood, the town opted to extend the trial from one day to 30 days. However, this extension was not cleared with the advisory board, which prompted the town to postpone to give the committee more time to go over the new proposal.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

“The board agreed to go to 30 days, but that wasn’t discussed with the parking district, so that’s why we put the brakes on it. We said, ‘Wait a minute. Let’s run this by them first before we decide to go with 30 days,’ because they [only] agreed to the one day,” said Supervisor Tim Hubbard.

A longer study time will give a greater quantity of relevant data, since it will show patterns of use rather than a special event.

All of the lots downtown will eventually be paid parking, as well as all the spots in the new parking garage, according to the supervisor. The system will be completely digital, where patrons scan a QR code to pay or download the parking app.

He added that having a digital system allows for greater variability. Potentially, stores and restaurants could offer discounted or free parking at certain times; employee spots could be free of charge; and the town could waive parking fees under special circumstances.

“[We are going to] put a paid parking plan in place downtown. That is definitely coming. It may not be for a year or two, but a paid parking plan is definitely coming downtown,” Mr. Hubbard said. “It’s just a sign of the times. Many, many towns and villages you go to, you’re paying for parking and unfortunately, that’s what it’s come to. But you know, it’ll be a better program when it’s fully implemented.”