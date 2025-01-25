Blotter: Five arrested on outstanding warrants

Selden Hernandez, 34, of Center Moriches; Fredy Lemus-Rodriguez, 21; of Riverhead; Whitney Tucker, 41, of Southampton; Paul McQueen, 63, of Shirley; and Dorothy Guthrie, 54, of Riverhead were arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

Last week, Karen Nichols, 44, of Calverton; Michael Filipkowski, 25, of Cutchogue; Rudy Taperia Cac, 22, of Riverhead; and Jennifer Olstrom, 56, of Riverhead were charged with alleged driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Jamie Correia, 30, of Riverhead; Justus Davender, 29, of Riverhead; and Christopher Contreras, 34, of Center Moriches were charged with alleged petit larceny.

Kate Horton, 39, of Brooklyn was charged with alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.