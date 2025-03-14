Órale Grill Mexican restaurant opens in Riverhead

Enrique Contreras is the owner of Órale Grill. (Credit: Stephanie Villani)

A new restaurant has opened in Riverhead featuring fresh, authentic Mexican dishes made with traditional flavors.

Órale Grill (226 Riverleigh Ave., Riverhead, 631-770-0040) recently settled in on the Riverside traffic circle, offering traditional Mexican food made by owner Enrique Contreras.

“Órale” is a Mexican term that translates to “all right” or “well done,” an appropriate name for this appetizing addition to Riverhead’s dining scene.

Contreras, who previously worked as a chef in Mexico City, and his partner, Ecuador-born Juan Campoverde, joined forces to renovate the building, a former coffee shop. The bright, clean space is decorated with greenery, burlap coffee sack art and brandnew furniture — but it’s really the food that stands out.

“We try to show the traditional flavors of Mexico City,” said Mr. Contreras.

Their tortas, or Mexican sandwiches, are a standout.

“They are very popular in Mexico City with office workers,” he said. “Everyone goes out for tortas together.”

Torta options include al pastor (roast pork), carne asada (roasted meat), Cubana (a Cuban sandwich with two meats), Campechana (roasted meat and sausage), Milanesa de pollo o de res (breaded chicken or steak), jamon (ham) and the Hawaiian (pork with ham, pineapple and cheese). All are $11.50 to $12.50. There’s also a menu of tacos ($11.50), quesadillas ($13 to $16) and burritos ($14.50), as well as dishes like sopes, crisp fried masa corn bases with savory toppings ($12.50) that are fresh and delicious. Breakfast is big at Órale Grill, with just about anything you could want made to order: pancakes, eggs, French toast and breakfast sandwiches ($9.50 to $12.50), as well as familiar Mexican breakfasts like chilaquiles verdes or rojos ($12.50 to $14) or huevos rancheros ($12.50). There are also banana, blueberry and strawberry smoothies ($7).

The restaurant has a pleasant patio with outdoor seating and lights for when the weather warms,Mr.Contreras plans to barbecue al fresco on weekends and make tacos on the flattop in summer. The restaurant will also expand its hours during the spring and summer.

Órale Grill is currently open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.